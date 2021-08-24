Action and Ambition
Sonn Meraban Promotes Healthy Growth Within the Cryptocurrency Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. It is our pleasure to have Sonny Meraban, founder and the CEO of Bitcoin of America. Commencing in 2015, Sonny began with just 1 Bitcoin ATM and now has 1500 plus locations and continues to expand. Bitcoin of America (BOA) is a popular virtual currency exchange and is one of the leading operators in the industry under Sonny’s leadership and guidance. Headquartered in Chicago back in 2015, Bitcoin is known for their several different services like Bitcoin ATMS (BTMs), Tablets, and online exchange, with a known mission to provide their customers with a fast and easy transaction process. If you are into cryptocurrency and you want to learn more from the expert, tune in to this episode. Don’t miss it!