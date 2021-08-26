Action and Ambition
Simone Petrella is Dedicated to the Growth and Development of Cyber Personnel
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are joined by Simone Petrella, CEO, and co-founder of CyberVista. She holds a J.D. with honors from Catholic University's Columbia School of Law, a BA in government, and an MA in international law and policy from Georgetown University. Is a member of Women in International Security, and is admitted to the New York bar. She has managed the firm's all-source cyber threat intelligence business in the national security and military sectors for over a decade, where she has built out a threat, capability, and team with in-depth subject matter expertise in all facets of cyber threat intelligence. Her areas of expertise included predictive cyber intelligence, which is based on assessing an adversary's danger and creating service offerings into intelligence and exercises to deliver realistic cyber scenarios. Stay tuned to discover more about Simone!