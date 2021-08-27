Action and Ambition
Christian Selchau-Hansen Helps You Grow Your Business By Building Customer Relationships Through Personalized Experiences
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we have Christian Selchau-Hensen on the show. Christian is the CEO and co-founder of Formation, an enterprise software company that optimizes the journey of customers by providing personalized marketing experiences. A 20-year tech expert, Christian has helped develop outstanding products and drive growth at companies like Square and Zynga. Prior to launching Formation, he was a partner at BCG Digital Ventures, using his expertise and experience as consultant to large companies and nurturing innovative startups with great potential. Catch this episode and see how you can resonate with Christian’s unique experiences in the business. It will be fun!