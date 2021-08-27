Dr. Mani Kukreja Pioneered an Integrative Health and Wellness Platform

Getting picture perfect, Gumlet is helping brands optimize their creatives for all devices and browsers

Today’s guest is Aditya Patadia, CEO and Co-Founder of Gumlet, a platform that is helping brands automatically reshape and resize images and videos to suit different devices and browsers to ensure they make the right first impression. By providing low- or no-code integration plug-ins that automate the entire media publishing pipeline, Gumlet helps developers experience 30-50% better optimization without affecting quality.