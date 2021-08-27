Action and Ambition
Dr. Mani Kukreja Pioneered an Integrative Health and Wellness Platform
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, let's welcome Dr. Mani Kukreja, Owner and CEO of "Livagewell," an integrative health and wellness platform that provides a comprehensive variety of consultation and advisory services to help people accomplish their wellness and lifestyle goals. Dr. Mani's practice focuses on a holistic approach that addresses the underlying causes of illness and aging by incorporating a healthy diet, stress management, detoxification, and lifestyle adjustments into daily activities. Would you like to know about this new method of healthy living? Keep your ears open, and you won't miss out!