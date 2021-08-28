Action and Ambition
Frank Macri Has Raised the Bar for Modern Accredited Coach Training Programs
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are thrilled to be talking with Frank Macri, master coach and founder of Thriving Coach Academy. He is a top coach, business trainer, and international speaker. He has educated hundreds of coaches around the country, and many people know him as a thought leader in the coaching field. Frank has mentored hundreds of trainers and entrepreneurs who have started their businesses, conveyed their messages, and entice customers with ease. It is a fun-filled episode, don’t skip it!