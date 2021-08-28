Action and Ambition
David Zhao Bridges the Gap in Chinese and American Culture by Introducing Hotpot Cuisine
Welcome back to the podcast! We’re glad to have David Zhou with us today! David is the founder of X Pot and Chubby Cattle. He founded it in 2014 together with his partner. If you are not familiar with this restaurant, this is a Hotpot restaurant, which is basically a new type of cuisine in America. They have soup bases and fresh ingredients like meat, seafood, noodles, and vegetables. He wanted to bridge the gap in the two cultures he experienced. So, he and his partner opened the first refrigerated conveyor belt hotpot in Las Vegas, Chinatown, which was their first location. If you are interested in listening to more of David’s story and how he opened several branches of his restaurant, stay tuned! You are going to love this episode.