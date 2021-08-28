Action and Ambition
Lisa Wilson Provides At-Home COVID Tests to Measure Your Neutralizing Antibodies
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Lisa Wilson is the Chief Executive Officer of Epitome Risk Solutions. They are a U.S.-based risk management company specializing in COVID-19 compliance and safety support for television and film productions and professional sports teams. In addition to Epitome Risk. She is the CEO and co-founder of FourthWall Testing, a private lab that provides rapid COVID testing services, neutralizing antibody testing for enterprises in industries that require expedited COVID-19 testing and findings. She oversees Efrvsnt, where behavioral psychology is combined with human experience to teach key business principles to elevate leadership roles within organizations. This is one episode you don’t want to miss! Stay tuned!