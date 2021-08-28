Action and Ambition
Melarka Williams Provides New Principles for Modernizing Company's Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Melarka Williams is the Founder and CEO of Ingenuity Technologies. He has over ten years' experience in Engineering and Information Technology in the financial services and utility sector across three continents with some of the world's largest technology companies. Melarka studied electrical engineering with minors in communications and electronics. He is a core engineer that enjoys programming and technology. He went to work for a telecommunications business called Digicel after graduating from engineering school. He also earned a job as an engineer at Ericsson, a fortune 500 technology business. Today, he is the Vice President of the Jamaica Institute of Technology Service Alliance at the moment. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot!