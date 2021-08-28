Action and Ambition
Sam Zavary Wants To Incite Billions Of Aspiring Entrepreneurs Around The World
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Have you ever wondered how so many young entrepreneurs have already achieved so much in life? Do you ever find yourself thinking about what these individuals may have been doing that catapulted them to success? Sam Zavary is the shining example of that. At the age of 21, he started his furniture business called Exclusive Furniture that has grown over $70 million in retail sales with over 360,000 square foot retail space. Not only that, but he is also a Philanthropist, a motivator, a podcaster, a positive thinker, and a real estate investor. Are you curious about it already? Want to know how he did it? Then tune right in!