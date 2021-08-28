Action and Ambition
Kevin Jordan Uses the Power of Artificial Intelligence for a Comprehensive Emotional Analysis
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, we have invited Kevin Jordan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Emsyte. Kevin dwells in the field of machine learning, and his company designed the tool, JustWebinar, to analyze facial expressions of webinar attendees that would allow them to create an optimal emotional engagement. That’s not just how the tool works. It also allows them to track a person’s attention span, which is exceptionally perfect to know if someone really does pay attention to the presenter! Find out more as Kevin sheds light on this revolutionary tool! Don’t miss this exciting episode!