



Action and Ambition

Tigerhall launches in the US as it takes on Masterclass, Udemy and LinkedIn Learning to help develop people

Today’s guest is the CEO of Tigerhall, Nellie Wartoft. Tigerhall is a mobile platform for social learning which has now launched in the US, providing organisations and leaders with a new future-proof tool to grow and develop their most important resource: people. With Tigerhall, enterprises and managers have a scalable, personalized social platform designed specifically to equip teams with hard earned insights from over 800+ globally successful thought leaders. Tigerhall operates with a core belief that where you come from should never get in the way of where you want to go - and success in today’s competitive business landscape relies on knowledge sharing and community support.