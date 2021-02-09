



Action and Ambition

Ex-Facebook exec Athar Zia has launched BLKBOX, a digital media buying platform to help companies make ad spend go further and faster for them

Over $270b is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online. To help them do this better, faster, be successful and increase profitable ad spend Athar Zia launched BLKBOX. It’s a SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform which generates profitable campaigns and scales ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.