Action and Ambition
Deb Cleveland Trains Women Real Estate Investors to Change the World One Property at a Time
Welcome to the Action Ambition Podcast. Today, we have Deb Cleveland. She is a passionate mentor, community builder, real estate investor, and master house flipper who has bought, renovated, and flipped over 400 units and rents and maintains over 80. Most of her current work revolves around coaching clients and mentees. Deb’s past clients’ successes range from buying properties with virtually no money down, negotiating deals that rake in tens of thousands of equity, to flipping properties with consistent profits. She focuses on leading a revolution in community revitalization called Small Town Dynasty, where she trains accomplished women to apply their talents to overlooked neighborhoods and breathe new life into them through renovations and revitalizations. Listen to this episode as Deb shares the profitable ways to build long-term wealth and create passive income. Stay tuned!