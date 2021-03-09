Action and Ambition
André Christ Transforms, Scales, and Grows Organizations
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today, our guest is André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. André spent several years as a management consultant in a renowned in-house consulting firm, where he advised top management on strategic projects. During his information science studies in Germany and France, he created new software designs for both startups and large corporations. He is an international thought leader who has spoken at a number of high-profile industry events. André is also a dedicated athlete who competes in both tennis and marathons. Stay tuned and learn more about André’s journey!