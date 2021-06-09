Charles Herzog Creates, Innovates, Develops High Quality Kosher Food Products

Jon Broder Allows Personal Injury Victims to Get More Settlement Money Through His Innovative Technology Solution

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today, our guest is Jon Broder, a Florida licensed attorney who founded MyMotionCalendar.com in 2010. His company is the provider of coverage attorneys throughout the US for foreclosure firms, requiring its attorneys to take foreclosure continuing legal education courses. Jon founded MMC and a staffing firm in 2010. Jonathan is a Nebraska native who has lived in South Florida for more than ten years. He graduated from Chicago's John Marshall Law School in 2004 with a J.D. and is certified to practice law in the state of Florida. Jon has spent the last decade in legaltech and has worked with many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. He was awarded a Certificate in Litigation Management by the CLM in 2017. Don't miss this episode!