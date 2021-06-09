Action and Ambition
Charles Herzog Creates, Innovates, Develops High Quality Kosher Food Products
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Charles Herzog, Vice President, and the New Business Development and Purchasing of Kayco. Kayco is the leading kosher manufacturer, distributor, and marketing co. of the industry's most highly recognized kosher brands. He also has a background in Sales, Marketing and Product Development. Charles has experience in Partnering with Supermarket chains, Bakeries, Caterers, Cafe's and similar enterprises to create and market high-quality products for the food-service clientele. Stay tuned and learn more about Charles' journey!