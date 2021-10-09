Action and Ambition
Matt Barker Empowers Visual Storytellers, Photographers, Videographers, and Content Creators to Express Their Work
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we have invited Matt Barker, CEO of MPB, the world's largest online platform specializing in used photo and video kits. MPB began as a modest business in 2011 but has since grown to a corporation with over 200 people with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Berlin, Germany. It all started with a fondness for video photography. He is driven to create a best-in-class, end-to-end platform that photographers and videographers will love and rely on. He also believes in investing in business culture in order to develop a long-lasting organization. They intend to remain the industry's fastest-growing platform, making photo/video kits more accessible and inexpensive in a more sustainable manner. Tune in to find out more!