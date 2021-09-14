



Action and Ambition

Josh York Launched the First In-Home Personal Training Company That Brings the Gym to You

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Josh York. He is an entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ, a fast-growing fitness franchise that is the leading brand in Home Personal Training, providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts in the best setting for each client. Josh is a true entrepreneur driven by passion, no stranger to risk, and a leader who knows the value of building a strong culture with a commitment to being the best. In 2008, York started GYMGUYZ in the dining room of his parent’s home with a laptop and a vision of becoming the largest fitness brand in the world. And in 2014, he received approval to franchise the GYMGUYZ brand and is now the #1 in-home mobile personal training and fitness franchise company. Stay tuned to this episode to know more about GYMGUYZ. You are going to love it!