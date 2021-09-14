



Action and Ambition

Kevin Cruz is Building the Best Real Estate Agency in the Bay Area to Provide an Exceptional Service Experience

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we are joined by Kevin Cruz. He is an investor, serial entrepreneur, and realtor. Kevin is also the Founder & CEO of Kinetic Real Estate, a brokerage firm based in the Bay Area whose mission is to create entrepreneurs from all walks of life to build generational wealth and leave a legacy. He specializes in single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-unit properties and has experience in relocation, property management, and 1031 exchanges. Kevin has worked with clients ranging from investors, Silicon Valley techies, and professionals of all fields. With an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for bigger challenges, he cultivated a team of equally talented professionals to achieve his main goal, to build the best team and agency in the entire Bay area. Stay tuned to learn more about Kevin’s mission and his real estate journey. You will surely love it!