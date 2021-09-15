



Action and Ambition

Billy Batt is on a Mission to Help People Hit $100 Million in Closed Contracts by 2024

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Billy Batt, Founder and CEO of Chrome Leads. He is also the Chief Marketing Officer at Pro Choice Network - Contractor Hub, host of the New World Marketing Order podcast and founder of the Veterans of North America Foundation. Billy has worked in the sales/marketing business for more than half a decade. As part of his signature process, the digital expert employs a variety of marketing techniques in order to increase sales conversions with real estate professionals and contracts, helping them accelerate their business sales and marketing systems. Billy leads a great team that provides excellent service to their clients, resulting in 100% customer satisfaction. By 2024, the 10X ambassador wants people to have closed contracts worth $100,000,000. If you want to scale your company online, skyrocket your ROI, and build your digital marketing, this one episode could change your life and business for good! Don’t miss it!