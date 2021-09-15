Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Bita Milanian Shares her Secrets for Global Change Through Business and Philanthropy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have invited Bita Milanian, the founder of a passion project called bitakitchen.com that is focused on vegan and gluten-free Persian food. She is a refugee who has been living in the US, specifically in Los Angeles for the past 33 years. She has worked in the telecommunications industry since 1996 when it was first starting. She also worked with startup companies at 22 years old and worked all her way up. She studied Business Administration and worked for a global telecommunications company called Ribbon that provides a backbone infrastructure to carriers and enterprises. She is responsible for all the company’s digital marketing, communications, both corporate communications and external communications, media analyst relations and everything that goes with Marketing. She believes in having a bigger purpose and wanting to cause some kind of global change. Let’s get to know more of her focus and passion! Stay tuned!
