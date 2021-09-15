Bita Milanian Shares her Secrets for Global Change Through Business and Philanthropy
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have invited Bita Milanian, the founder of a passion project called bitakitchen.com that is focused on vegan and gluten-free Persian food. She is a refugee who has been living in the US, specifically in Los Angeles for the past 33 years. She has worked in the telecommunications industry since 1996 when it was first starting. She also worked with startup companies at 22 years old and worked all her way up. She studied Business Administration and worked for a global telecommunications company called Ribbon that provides a backbone infrastructure to carriers and enterprises. She is responsible for all the company’s digital marketing, communications, both corporate communications and external communications, media analyst relations and everything that goes with Marketing. She believes in having a bigger purpose and wanting to cause some kind of global change. Let’s get to know more of her focus and passion! Stay tuned!
Shantera Chatman Provides A Seamless Workflow Solution For An Efficient Collaboration Between Employer And Employee
Alex Machuca Reimagines Contemporary Media And Communications Empires
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we have invited Alex Machuca, chairman of MachucaX, a modern-day media and communications holding company, and the active CEO of Lyncrest Media, a full-service advertising and lead generation company. He is responsible for raising the finances to execute the famous pop-up exhibit, Tacotopia, as featured on Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, Elite Daily, NBC, ABC, and many other publications. Alex also serves as a digital marketing and sales consultant specializing in creating compelling value propositions and infrastructures for companies. You will learn so much in this episode. Don’t miss out!
Ashley Richards Pioneered in the Flexible Working Environment for Women to Make a Living Staying at Home
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Ashley Richards who is a dynamic and versatile marketing executive. She has 15 years of experience with digital strategies to transform businesses. Her clients include fitness facilities, physical therapy offices, and large shopping centers. She launched E-squared Marketing that provides digital solutions and increased value to businesses. She created an agency with a flexible working structure because she believes that women can be at home and still make a living. A lot of value is coming your way! Stay tuned!
Billy Batt is on a Mission to Help People Hit $100 Million in Closed Contracts by 2024
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Billy Batt, Founder and CEO of Chrome Leads. He is also the Chief Marketing Officer at Pro Choice Network - Contractor Hub, host of the New World Marketing Order podcast and founder of the Veterans of North America Foundation. Billy has worked in the sales/marketing business for more than half a decade. As part of his signature process, the digital expert employs a variety of marketing techniques in order to increase sales conversions with real estate professionals and contracts, helping them accelerate their business sales and marketing systems. Billy leads a great team that provides excellent service to their clients, resulting in 100% customer satisfaction. By 2024, the 10X ambassador wants people to have closed contracts worth $100,000,000. If you want to scale your company online, skyrocket your ROI, and build your digital marketing, this one episode could change your life and business for good! Don’t miss it!
Brian Larsen Developed the Most Effective Organic Supplement for Pets to Have an Improved Quality of Life
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Brian Larsen. He is a serial entrepreneur and a product venture with 20 years of experience in business and leadership. He is also the Founder and CEO RestoraPet Inc., an innovation in pet wellness that produces the most effective and powerful pet supplements ever created. The company became one of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the US, with a three-year sales growth of over 2,000%. Restorapet’s premium organic pet supplements are designed to help pets fight inflammation while increasing energy levels naturally. Brian founded RestoraPet after his pet Siberian husky developed bone cancer and severe arthritis. He then embarked on a decade-long mission to develop effective, safe, all-natural supplements to preserve and protect pets. To learn more about RestoraPet’s mission and products, listen to this episode. You are going to love it!
Patrick Niederdrenk and Maximilian De Melo Are Pioneers and Experts in the High-End World of Luxury Real Estate
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guests are Patrick Niederdrenk and Maximilan De Melo, the #1 Listing Agents at America One Luxury Real Estate in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. They are America One Luxury Real Estate's owners, known for hard work and reliability. In February 2018, Patrick became a licensed real estate agent to take over sales while Max handled the back-office and day-to-day operations. With a total volume of closed and current listings over $16,039,000 in their first year, this team sold over 31 properties, representing buyers and sellers throughout the east valley. Max and Patrick are now both licensed real estate agents on their way to becoming one of the top producing teams in the area.They are on their way to becoming the East Valley's Top Producing Agent. Stay tuned and learn more about Patrick and Max's journey!
Shazi Visram Has a Holistic Approach To Babies' Brain Development
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us is Shazi Visram, an entrepreneur and philanthropist dedicated to advancing children’s health. She is best known for pioneering the organic baby food category and leading the brand to become the number one largest and fastest-growing in the US with her company, Happy Family Organics. In fall 2020, she launched Healthynest, the first brain-forward brand for babies, pairing non-toxic products with science-backed enrichment activities. Her journey of understanding infant brain development began when her son was diagnosed with autism. She then focused on enriching babies’ health through their nutrition to help parents make the most of their child’s formative years. Stay tuned to learn more about Shazi and her journey to improving babies’ health. You don’t want to miss it!
Josh York Launched the First In-Home Personal Training Company That Brings the Gym to You
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Josh York. He is an entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ, a fast-growing fitness franchise that is the leading brand in Home Personal Training, providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts in the best setting for each client. Josh is a true entrepreneur driven by passion, no stranger to risk, and a leader who knows the value of building a strong culture with a commitment to being the best. In 2008, York started GYMGUYZ in the dining room of his parent’s home with a laptop and a vision of becoming the largest fitness brand in the world. And in 2014, he received approval to franchise the GYMGUYZ brand and is now the #1 in-home mobile personal training and fitness franchise company. Stay tuned to this episode to know more about GYMGUYZ. You are going to love it!
Kevin Cruz is Building the Best Real Estate Agency in the Bay Area to Provide an Exceptional Service Experience
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we are joined by Kevin Cruz. He is an investor, serial entrepreneur, and realtor. Kevin is also the Founder & CEO of Kinetic Real Estate, a brokerage firm based in the Bay Area whose mission is to create entrepreneurs from all walks of life to build generational wealth and leave a legacy. He specializes in single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-unit properties and has experience in relocation, property management, and 1031 exchanges. Kevin has worked with clients ranging from investors, Silicon Valley techies, and professionals of all fields. With an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for bigger challenges, he cultivated a team of equally talented professionals to achieve his main goal, to build the best team and agency in the entire Bay area. Stay tuned to learn more about Kevin’s mission and his real estate journey. You will surely love it!
Matt Barker Empowers Visual Storytellers, Photographers, Videographers, and Content Creators to Express Their Work
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we have invited Matt Barker, CEO of MPB, the world's largest online platform specializing in used photo and video kits. MPB began as a modest business in 2011 but has since grown to a corporation with over 200 people with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Berlin, Germany. It all started with a fondness for video photography. He is driven to create a best-in-class, end-to-end platform that photographers and videographers will love and rely on. He also believes in investing in business culture in order to develop a long-lasting organization. They intend to remain the industry's fastest-growing platform, making photo/video kits more accessible and inexpensive in a more sustainable manner. Tune in to find out more!
Melanie Avalon Shapes The World Of Biohacking Through Podcasting, Authoring, and App Creation
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we are joined by Melanie Avalon, a health enthusiast, author, and beautiful actress born and raised in South LA. The U.S. is a well-known personality in the field of acting and the health and fitness sector. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Southern California in 2012, with a double Bachelor of Arts in Cinematic Arts and Theatre. Melanie self-published The What When Wine Diet: Paleo And Intermittent Fasting For Health And Weight Loss in 2014, and a revamped version of the book – What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine – with 80 percent new content and 50 amazing recipes developed by chef Ariana Resnick – will hit stores with a traditional pub feel. This is going to be exciting! Stay tuned to learn more from Melanie!
Charles Herzog Creates, Innovates, Develops High Quality Kosher Food Products
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Charles Herzog, Vice President, and the New Business Development and Purchasing of Kayco. Kayco is the leading kosher manufacturer, distributor, and marketing co. of the industry's most highly recognized kosher brands. He also has a background in Sales, Marketing and Product Development. Charles has experience in Partnering with Supermarket chains, Bakeries, Caterers, Cafe's and similar enterprises to create and market high-quality products for the food-service clientele. Stay tuned and learn more about Charles' journey!
Jon Broder Allows Personal Injury Victims to Get More Settlement Money Through His Innovative Technology Solution
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today, our guest is Jon Broder, a Florida licensed attorney who founded MyMotionCalendar.com in 2010. His company is the provider of coverage attorneys throughout the US for foreclosure firms, requiring its attorneys to take foreclosure continuing legal education courses. Jon founded MMC and a staffing firm in 2010. Jonathan is a Nebraska native who has lived in South Florida for more than ten years. He graduated from Chicago's John Marshall Law School in 2004 with a J.D. and is certified to practice law in the state of Florida. Jon has spent the last decade in legaltech and has worked with many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. He was awarded a Certificate in Litigation Management by the CLM in 2017. Don't miss this episode!
Deb Cleveland Trains Women Real Estate Investors to Change the World One Property at a Time
Welcome to the Action Ambition Podcast. Today, we have Deb Cleveland. She is a passionate mentor, community builder, real estate investor, and master house flipper who has bought, renovated, and flipped over 400 units and rents and maintains over 80. Most of her current work revolves around coaching clients and mentees. Deb’s past clients’ successes range from buying properties with virtually no money down, negotiating deals that rake in tens of thousands of equity, to flipping properties with consistent profits. She focuses on leading a revolution in community revitalization called Small Town Dynasty, where she trains accomplished women to apply their talents to overlooked neighborhoods and breathe new life into them through renovations and revitalizations. Listen to this episode as Deb shares the profitable ways to build long-term wealth and create passive income. Stay tuned!
Nick Spina Provides Ready to Eat Nutritious Meals with a Cause and a Mission
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we have invited Nick Spina, founder and CEO of Livefit Foods. Livefit Foods is a whole new way to eat. They have in-house chefs that prepare nutritious dishes that are brought directly to your door, ready to heat and consume when you are. Nick will tell us all about his company, what he does, and what makes him successful where others would fall or fail. He'll talk about his accomplishments and failures, as well as how he overcame them. Stay Tuned!
André Christ Transforms, Scales, and Grows Organizations
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today, our guest is André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. André spent several years as a management consultant in a renowned in-house consulting firm, where he advised top management on strategic projects. During his information science studies in Germany and France, he created new software designs for both startups and large corporations. He is an international thought leader who has spoken at a number of high-profile industry events. André is also a dedicated athlete who competes in both tennis and marathons. Stay tuned and learn more about André’s journey!
Bruce Yacko Developed an Innovative, Non-Toxic, Environmentally-Friendly Cleaning System
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Bruce Yacko, president/CEO at JAWS International Ltd. The JAWS, or Just Add Water System, is a simple and convenient method for refilling and reusing plastic spray bottles with extremely powerful cleansers. They've set out on a goal to influence the way the world cleans by creating highly concentrated cleaning products for both commercial and consumer clientele. Listen to this podcast to know more about Bruce’s mission. Stay Tuned!
Wendy Bronfin Creates New Technologies to Assist with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Wendy Bronfin, Chief Product Officer & Chief Marketing Officer at BRIGHT. Wendy has spent most of her career working at the nexus of emerging technology, consumer demands, and market potential, primarily in education and wellness. Wendy was immersed in the global startup scene before starting BRIGHT, where she headed product and marketing at Techstars, a global network that helps entrepreneurs flourish. She also consults with major HealthTech, EdTech, and consumer media firms on innovative product and platform strategies for smart homes and the future of wellness. Stay tuned and learn more about Wendy’s journey!
Tigerhall launches in the US as it takes on Masterclass, Udemy and LinkedIn Learning to help develop people
Today’s guest is the CEO of Tigerhall, Nellie Wartoft. Tigerhall is a mobile platform for social learning which has now launched in the US, providing organisations and leaders with a new future-proof tool to grow and develop their most important resource: people. With Tigerhall, enterprises and managers have a scalable, personalized social platform designed specifically to equip teams with hard earned insights from over 800+ globally successful thought leaders. Tigerhall operates with a core belief that where you come from should never get in the way of where you want to go - and success in today’s competitive business landscape relies on knowledge sharing and community support.
Ex-Facebook exec Athar Zia has launched BLKBOX, a digital media buying platform to help companies make ad spend go further and faster for them
Over $270b is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online. To help them do this better, faster, be successful and increase profitable ad spend Athar Zia launched BLKBOX. It’s a SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform which generates profitable campaigns and scales ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.
David Zhao Bridges the Gap in Chinese and American Culture by Introducing Hotpot Cuisine
Welcome back to the podcast! We’re glad to have David Zhao with us today! David is the founder of X Pot and Chubby Cattle. He founded it in 2014 together with his partner. If you are not familiar with this restaurant, this is a Hotpot restaurant, which is basically a new type of cuisine in America. They have soup bases and fresh ingredients like meat, seafood, noodles, and vegetables. He wanted to bridge the gap in the two cultures he experienced. So, he and his partner opened the first refrigerated conveyor belt hotpot in Las Vegas, Chinatown, which was their first location. If you are interested in listening to more of David’s story and how he opened several branches of his restaurant, stay tuned! You are going to love this episode.
Lisa Wilson Provides At-Home COVID Tests to Measure Your Neutralizing Antibodies
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Lisa Wilson is the Chief Executive Officer of Epitome Risk Solutions. They are a U.S.-based risk management company specializing in COVID-19 compliance and safety support for television and film productions and professional sports teams. In addition to Epitome Risk. She is the CEO and co-founder of FourthWall Testing, a private lab that provides rapid COVID testing services, neutralizing antibody testing for enterprises in industries that require expedited COVID-19 testing and findings. She oversees Efrvsnt, where behavioral psychology is combined with human experience to teach key business principles to elevate leadership roles within organizations. This is one episode you don’t want to miss! Stay tuned!
Melarka Williams Provides New Principles for Modernizing Company's Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Melarka Williams is the Founder and CEO of Ingenuity Technologies. He has over ten years' experience in Engineering and Information Technology in the financial services and utility sector across three continents with some of the world's largest technology companies. Melarka studied electrical engineering with minors in communications and electronics. He is a core engineer that enjoys programming and technology. He went to work for a telecommunications business called Digicel after graduating from engineering school. He also earned a job as an engineer at Ericsson, a fortune 500 technology business. Today, he is the Vice President of the Jamaica Institute of Technology Service Alliance at the moment. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot!
Sam Zavary Wants To Incite Billions Of Aspiring Entrepreneurs Around The World
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Have you ever wondered how so many young entrepreneurs have already achieved so much in life? Do you ever find yourself thinking about what these individuals may have been doing that catapulted them to success? Sam Zavary is the shining example of that. At the age of 21, he started his furniture business called Exclusive Furniture that has grown over $70 million in retail sales with over 360,000 square foot retail space. Not only that, but he is also a Philanthropist, a motivator, a podcaster, a positive thinker, and a real estate investor. Are you curious about it already? Want to know how he did it? Then tune right in!
Kevin Jordan Uses the Power of Artificial Intelligence for a Comprehensive Emotional Analysis
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, we have invited Kevin Jordan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Emsyte. Kevin dwells in the field of machine learning, and his company designed the tool, JustWebinar, to analyze facial expressions of webinar attendees that would allow them to create an optimal emotional engagement. That’s not just how the tool works. It also allows them to track a person’s attention span, which is exceptionally perfect to know if someone really does pay attention to the presenter! Find out more as Kevin sheds light on this revolutionary tool! Don’t miss this exciting episode!
Ginni Saraswati Aspires Up-And-Coming Podcasters and Content Creators Like You
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Here on the show is Ginni Saraswati, Owner and Founder of Ginni Media, a one-stop-shop for podcasting services, including audio production, album art, and distribution. Ginni Media has worked with Conde Nast publications like Allure and Architectural Digest. Other accolades include being a finalist in the Comedy category at the Australian Podcast Awards nominated for Broadcaster of the Year at the Australian LGBTI Awards. She's featured many celebrities on her radio show, including Ruby Rose, Eric Bana, The Pussycat Dolls, Natasha Beddingfield, and Chaka Khan. It's an episode brimming with insights, wisdom, and enthusiasm. You are going to love this episode!
Frank Macri Has Raised the Bar for Modern Accredited Coach Training Programs
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are thrilled to be talking with Frank Macri, master coach and founder of Thriving Coach Academy. He is a top coach, business trainer, and international speaker. He has educated hundreds of coaches around the country, and many people know him as a thought leader in the coaching field. Frank has mentored hundreds of trainers and entrepreneurs who have started their businesses, conveyed their messages, and entice customers with ease. It is a fun-filled episode, don’t skip it!
Christian Selchau-Hansen Helps You Grow Your Business By Building Customer Relationships Through Personalized Experiences
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we have Christian Selchau-Hensen on the show. Christian is the CEO and co-founder of Formation, an enterprise software company that optimizes the journey of customers by providing personalized marketing experiences. A 20-year tech expert, Christian has helped develop outstanding products and drive growth at companies like Square and Zynga. Prior to launching Formation, he was a partner at BCG Digital Ventures, using his expertise and experience as consultant to large companies and nurturing innovative startups with great potential. Catch this episode and see how you can resonate with Christian’s unique experiences in the business. It will be fun!
Elli and Dimitra Milan Enlighten Worldwide Audiences about Transformational Power of the Visual Arts
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are excited to talk with Elli and Dimitra Milan, mother and daughter who own Milan Art Institute. Elli received a vision for an art movement that she would be a key component of. It was a compelling experience and she had a deep knowledge of future events. Dimitra spends most of her time developing her unique style and pushing the boundaries of art. Through her pursuit of bringing more beauty into this world, she invites her viewers to step into a new realm of possibilities. She is also a co-owner of Milan Art Institute, and an instructor to students worldwide with online courses. This is a fun-filled episode, don’t skip it!
