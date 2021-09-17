Action and Ambition
Mike Millett Executes Dynamic Risk Management Techniques In Movie Film Sets To Mitigate The Risks of Covid 19
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Millett, Co-Founder & Chief Risk Officer of Epitome Risk Solutions. An expert in crisis and risk management, Mike has extensive expertise providing training, strategic development initiatives, and risk reduction approach for a wide range of clients. He is currently the Chief Strategic Officer of Efrvsnt, where he teaches important business ideas to leaders in need using his unique and personalized approach to training. Want to know how they do it? Stick around to learn more!