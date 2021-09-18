Action and Ambition
Maria Wendt Helps Women in Build Six-Figure Startups
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Maria Wendt, a world-renowned business strategist, and content marketing specialist. She teaches ambitious women how to grow their company's client base online and coaches entrepreneurs on how to start a profitable online business. Maria is a thought leader in digital sales and organic content marketing, and she has achieved extraordinary success for someone her age. She began with $100,000 in debt and five housemates each paying $200 in rent. She became an incredibly successful entrepreneur, however, through patience and tenacity. She is now on a quest to assist other women to generate money, improve their lives, and share proven tactics that she utilized to establish her own business. Tune in and learn more about Maria’s mission!