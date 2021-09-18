Action and Ambition
Michael Fourhman is An Artificial Intelligence Hybrid Cloud Surveillance System Expert
Welcome to another episode of the Action Ambition podcast. Michael Fourhman is the founder and CEO of totality solutions. A rapidly growing technology service company serving residential and commercial customers. Specializing in the installation, service, and maintenance of hybrid cloud surveillance systems that leverage cutting-edge A.I. Totality specializes in the rapid procurement, deployment, installation, monitoring, servicing, and repair of all forms of technology. Whether a significant corporation or an individual homeowner, Totality Solutions provides all the technological leadership, support, and innovation you need to surpass your goals. Stay tuned, and don’t miss out!