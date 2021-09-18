Action and Ambition
Expert network business Atheneum is connecting businesses with prized insights. Their work begins where Google ends.
Today’s guest is the CEO of Atheneum, Matthias Wengeler. Founded in 2010, Mathias and his co-founders Ammad Ahmad and Marta Margolis have spearheaded its global growth employing 500 staff across 11 offices including London, Munich and Shanghai and New York. They’ve created a “research-as-a-service” business using machine learning algorithms and cloud technology to connect companies with expert resources globally to provide valuable intelligence.