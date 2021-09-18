Action and Ambition
Ultrahuman is re-inventing fitness-tech with a glucose tracking wearable that helps people improve their diet and exercise.
In this episode we interviewed Mohit Kumar, the founder of Ultrahuman, who recently announced a $17.5m funding round. It’s a metabolic fitness platform, offering users a convenient way to monitor their glucose levels in real time – and, crucially, to live more healthily. Over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder which contribute to almost 85% of all chronic diseases in the world. By helping people understand how food and exercise affects their metabolic health, people would be able to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels.