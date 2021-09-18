Action and Ambition
Sheila Kloefkorn Helps Business Owners Scale Companies Faster Using a Fractional CMO
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Sheila Koelfkorn, CEO and President of KEO Marketing Inc. With over 25 years of marketing expertise, Sheila helped hundreds of enterprises increase their revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars. KEO Marketing is an Award-Winning B2B marketing agency that has delivered substantial and impressive results for more than 2 decades. Composed by a talented team of marketers, Sheila and her team work their magic on a global scale. Their recent program helps mid-market companies, ranging from 5 - 15 million dollars in revenue, to get big corporations’ resources at a fraction of the costs! Listen to this exciting episode as Sheila dissects her program and experience in the marketing world! Don’t miss this out!