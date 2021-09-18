Action and Ambition
Ian Bell is a Master at Digital Publishing and Building Helpful Content Networks
Welcome back to the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ian Bell. He is the Co-Founder of technology news and reviews site Digitaltrends.com, an award-winning publishing company encompassing several millennial-focused media brands. The company is also the largest independent premium technology publisher globally, with more than 6 million social media followers and a website that reaches 30 million worldwide. Aside from being the Co-Founder of Digital Trends, Ian also Co-Founded The Manual, a men’s lifestyle website. Both companies are privately owned by Designtechnica, where he serves as the CEO. Before Digital Trends, Ian has held positions at Intel, Lockheed Martin, and The Ostler Group. In 2017 he was named a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year award. Want to know more about Ian and Digital Trends? You are going to love this episode.