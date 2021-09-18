Action and Ambition
Asha Tarry Promotes and Demonstrates Mental Health Awareness and Practices for the Underprivileged
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Asha Tarry, author, award-winning community mental health advocate, a psychotherapist, and a certified life coach. Asha founded Behavioral Health Consulting Services, LMSW, PLLC, which offers consulting, counseling, and coaching to creatives and small business owners in the health and entertainment industries,and the educational sector. Asha has over 20 years of experience as a treating provider, giving exams, diagnoses, therapies, and life-enhancing skills to children, adults, families, and couples. Asha has spent a substantial amount of time working with survivors of intergenerational trauma in underprivileged areas. Asha has successfully presented anecdotal proof that therapy works and that mindfulness is a holistic technique of continuously repairing oneself. After having experienced burnout twice, Asha went on a journey of reinvigoration and promotion of counseling and coaching for mental health awareness. Don't miss this out and tune in to this exciting episode!