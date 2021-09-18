Action and Ambition
Chinedu Eleanya Created a Free Accident Protection Program for Online Shoppers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today's episode, we are joined by Chinedu Eleanya, Founder and CEO at Mulberry Technology. A software platform that allows retailers to offer extended warranties to online customers was co-founded by him in 2018. Mirror, a fitness device, Breville, a coffee machine manufacturer, and Nectar, a mattress company, are among the company's key clients. Mulberry has over 50 clients and hopes to make over $1 million in revenue this year. Chinedu moved to the United States with his parents when he was 11 years old. Chinedu led engineering, product development, and technical integration. Chinedu earned a BS in Biology from Cornell University. Stay tuned to find out more on this!