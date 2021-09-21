Action and Ambition
Joaquín Roca Established a Consults by Designing Impactful Trainings and Interventions
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition! Today, we are joined by Joaquín Roca, Co-Founder & CEO of Minerva. Joaquín is a seasoned and veteran organizational development consultant who designs and delivers impactful training to various organizations ranging from startups, large organizations, government and non-government organizations. Notable companies like American Express and Pfizer allowed Joaquín to employ the best of his abilities for their benefit. Joaquín helps analyze the team dynamics, culture, and productivity through powerful interventions and tailor strategies for camaraderie. Listen to this exciting episode as Joaquín retells his journey towards success! Don’t miss this episode!