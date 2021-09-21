Action and Ambition
Mario Meza is an Attorney Who Makes Legal Consultation Flexible and Accessible
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mario Meza from Meza Law Group, a firm that specializes in personal injury, employment law, business litigation and international litigation. Each Attorney has deep expertise in their particular practice area. Before joining the Justice Firm, Mario served as a bail hearings attorney for many years, presenting and testifying as an expert witness in hundreds of PC 1275 hearings involving big drug cases. He has developed strong working ties with law enforcement agencies and courts across the state of California. His peers and opposing counsel are well-liked for being a zealous advocate for his clients' best interests. Mario is here with us today to share how teamwork has built the foundation of his company and how important people are to the growth of your company. He will also share with us how Meza Law started and what inspired Mario to become an Attorney. Let’s dive into the episode!