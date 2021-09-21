Action and Ambition
Anthony Katz Utilizes Athlete Recovery Techniques for the Everyday People Through a Reliable and Robust Ecosystem
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice, an innovative recovery company that has built partnerships with some of the world’s pro sports. Born and raised in Laguna Beach, California, Katz has been playing basketball since he was a kid and has a continual love for sports. He was a former high school teacher and basketball coach. While he wasn't always as educated about recovery as today, being married to a professional athlete, he started to wonder how the recovery techniques used by athletes could be introduced to everyday people. Listen to this exciting episode as Anthony dissects his company goals and experience in the sports world! Don’t miss this out!