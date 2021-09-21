Action and Ambition
Todd Belveal Is Disrupting the Laundromat Industry and Has a Mission to Make a Social Impact
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Todd Belveal, Founder and CEO of Washlava, an internet of Technology Services startup, which brings shared laundry into the future. They simplify laundry technology that enables laundromats to replace coin-operated laundry machines with modern machine technology and a variety of other features from analytics, control, and seamless transactions from both business owners and customers. Their demand not only spans from your typical layman, but also towards university and college campuses for students and teachers alike! By analyzing the root cause of problems in the society, Todd is a visionary motivated towards social impact and sustainability in the industry. Find out how Todd employs modern technology to help solve the problems of society! Don’t miss this out!