Action and Ambition
Susana Saeliu Builds Custom Pillows Based on Your Details
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Susan Saeliu, Co-founder & CEO at Pluto. Pluto is a company dedicated to creating products that improve your comfort and sleeping environment. Pluto Pillow is the first and only sleep pillow tailored to your body metrics, sleeping habits, and preferences. She was previously the CEO of Tradex Marketplace, a reverse logistics company that processes customer returns and overstock items from large department stores, and the founder of Kora Brand, a bamboo bath tissue brand. With years of material research, she worked with the top bedding makers. The woman is more knowledgeable about the sleep industry than the majority of others. Listen to this exciting episode as Susana retells her journey towards success! Don’t miss this episode!