Lailan Bento’s Unique Insights Are Paving The Way For Hawaii’s Future Infrastructure Growth
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lailan Bento. Lailan founded her own real estate company, Hawai'i Development Group, after years of experience in the sector, where she currently works as a lead broker. The Hawai'i Development Group was founded on the principles of integrity, honesty, and dedication to excellence. Every transaction, large or small, is handled with the highest care and attention to detail. Every member of the HDG team was born in Hawaii and had considerable local knowledge, allowing the company to select the ideal location for your dream home. Are you inspired already? Tune in to know more about this unparalleled visionary and her outstanding works!