Action and Ambition
Amy Suto Creates Opportunities for Writers All Over the World
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have Amy Suto and Kyle Cords joining us. Amy Suto is a co-founder of Kingdom of Ink, a ghostwriting service company focused on memoirs and B2B services like copywriting and more! Amy and Kyle are digital nomads and run their business all over the world. They started ghostwriting memoirs for Himalayan Monks and Silicon Valley CEOs. Eventually, they started a business out of it and involved a lot of their writer friends. Tune in to learn more about Amy and her company!