Dr. Tara Thiagarajan Enhances Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tara Thiagarajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Madura, a microfinance organization with operations in 8000 villages across India and a data-driven strategy. She's also the founder and CEO of Sapien Labs, a non-profit dedicated to planting global neurotech ecosystems and large-scale datasets across the globe. Her scientific work focuses on new analytic approaches to brain signals and the impact of modernization and technology on the human brain. She graduated from Stanford University with a Ph.D. in Neuroscience, a B.A. in Mathematics from Brandeis University, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Tune in to find out more on this!