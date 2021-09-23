Action and Ambition
Muddu Sudhakar is Automating Customer Service with the World’s First AI-Driven Management Solution
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Muddu Sudhakar. He is a successful entrepreneur, executive, and investor. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Aisera, the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Management solution that is purpose-built to automate tasks and actions for IT, HR, Facilities, and Customer Service. Muddu has vast product, technology, GTM experience, and knowledge on enterprise markets such as Cloud, SaaS, AI/Machine learning, and many more. He brings strong operating experience as the CEO of multiple startups and public companies. And is also widely published in industry journals and conference proceedings and owns more than 40 patents. To know more about how Aisera is transforming business interactions, listen to this episode! You will learn a lot!