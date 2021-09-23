Action and Ambition
Courtney Wu Created a Powerful Influencer Marketing Solution to Scale in the Cannabis Industry
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Courtney Wu. She is the Co-Founder and CEO of AMNESIA Media, an Ad-Tech Platform that intelligently serves ads to new cannabis consumers through community building and influencers. Courtney is also an accomplished marketing executive in emerging industries, including cryptocurrency, regulated cannabis, and online gaming, succeeding in B2B and B2C markets. She is skilled in developing and launching new products, devising successful go-to-market strategies, improving customer experience, and leading business transformation. In 2018, she co-founded AMNESIA Media to help other brands by providing the resources they need in promoting their message through AMNESIA Media’s network of cannabis-friendly influencers. The platform is designed for cannabis marketing at scale and focuses on helping clients understand their target audience with insightful data. Want to know more about AMNESIA Media? Listen to this episode! You will learn a lot!