Action and Ambition
Ally Pintucci Embraces Digitization, Publicity, Social Media Marketing, and Pursuing Opportunities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Ally Pintucci, a freelance commercial photographer, consultant, and social media manager. She is also the host of The Unfiltered Podcast. Ally started her career in sales for eight years and became the Director of Sales and Operation at 25, which set the foundation for becoming an entrepreneur. Ally worked with various clients ranging from small businesses to TV Giants like ABC Network and even TV shows such as A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and $100,000 Pyramid as a freelancer! Listen to this exciting episode as Ally shares her experiences working as a freelancer. Don’t miss this exciting episode!