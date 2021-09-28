Action and Ambition
Farrah Ali Created a Real Estate Empire and Built a Multi-Million Dollar Portfolio
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Farrah Ali, an author, real estate professional and entrepreneur with more than 18 years of professional experience. Farrah continued increasing her property portfolio after taking further real estate investing courses. She currently oversees 28 rental homes, works full-time as an insurance expert, and is a real estate investor. She is also an active member of the Chicago Real Estate Investment Association (REIA). She co-founded We Win, a non-profit committed to teaching women how to invest in real estate to help other women learn how to take control of their time and finances. She has published a book, "Diaries of a Female Real Estate Investor," and has recently established an online real estate investing class as part of her commitment to empowering women financially.Listen to this episode! You are going to love it!