Action and Ambition
Rachel Blank Launched the First Women's Health Specialty Care Platform to Treat Complex Conditions
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Rachel Blank is the founder and CEO of Allara, a new virtual care model created to meet the specific needs of women living with complex chronic conditions. Allara is dedicated to helping women figure out the best place and methods to care for endometriosis, uterine fibroid, thyroid diseases, and other complex chronic conditions. Allara is starting with a collaborative, long-term treatment model for one in every ten women who have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Rachel was the Director of Strategy at Ro before founding Allara and is a Harvard Business School graduate. This is big news for women, and you don’t want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!