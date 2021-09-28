Action and Ambition
Delmond Newton Developed and Enabled Video Streaming Platforms That Increase Engagement
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Delmond Newton is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Groopview Inc. Groopview is a one-of-a-kind software startup that uses its core community viewing platform to bring people together. Groopview has created a patent-pending synchronized private social viewing solution that allows you to interact with content with friends or coworkers even when you are not physically together. Newton is a serial entrepreneur who has created or funded over six businesses in a variety of industries. Newton's experience is in finance and marketing, which he uses to help others as a business counselor and in his own entrepreneurial pursuits. Newton's work entails developing and implementing the Groopview strategy and vision and overseeing all new product features and platform expansion for Groopview. You don't want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!