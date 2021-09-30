Action and Ambition
Amy Welsman Raised $300,000 to Fund Her Startup Company for Clean and Sustainable Hand Sanitizer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Amy Welsman, Founder & CEO of PAUME Inc. Amy was inspired after birthing her daughter, who as a first-time mother, obsessed in keeping her hands clean all the time. The continuous improvement and release of different products from the personal care category from deodorants, body care to hair care, and after observing the stagnation in the sanitizing world, allowed her to take the opportunity to release a clean, sustainable, and elegant hand sanitizer. She raised $300,000 to investors virtually who believed that the new product would take off to the next level! Listen to this exciting episode to know just how Amy convinced her investors virtually! You will love this episode!