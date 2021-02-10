Adam Davidson Builds Quality, Affordable Homes in Desirable Communities

Justin Caswell is an Inventor and Advocate for a Decentralized Wireless Infrastructure Platform Powered By the People

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Justin Caswell from RevoFi. He is an inventor, CEO, and advocate for a decentralized wireless infrastructure platform owned and powered by the people. RevoKind is developing an artificially intelligent, autonomous communication system with distributed ledger technology that's fast as light, and is globally scalable to fulfill the requirements of users and networks across the world. For the last 20 years, Justin has submerged himself within the communications and data systems industry, which has provided him the first-hand experience to make and launch the RevoFi network. Throughout his career, Justin has worked on several entrepreneurial ventures. Tune in to find out more!