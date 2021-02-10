Action and Ambition
Adam Davidson Builds Quality, Affordable Homes in Desirable Communities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Adam Davidson, Founder and CEO of Davidson Homes. Adam knew he wanted to work in home building while still in college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and after two years of working as a superintendent for a public builder in Gulfport, Mississippi, following his college graduation, he decided to try his hand at starting his own company. In 2021, Davidson Homes has been in business for 12 years and has gone from being a small, local builder in Huntsville, Alabama, to one of America's largest home builders with operations across the Southeast. Stay tuned and learn more about Adam's journey!