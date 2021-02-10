Action and Ambition
Coinrule is levelling the playing field for cryptocurrency investors with its automated crypto trading platform
Cryptocurrency trading continues to soar in popularity as more than 100 million people worldwide now own one cryptocurrency or another; in the U.S., one in 10 investors are now trading crypto. Today’s guest is Gabriele Musella, the CEO of Coinrule, which is offering automated crypto trading strategies. His ambition is to help regular crypto investors benefit from trading strategies used by institutions and hedge funds and to provide a learning ground for investors to create their own strategies.