Action and Ambition
Debra Johnston is One of Atlanta's Top Luxury Real Estate Agents and a Social Media Influencer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Debra Johnston, Atlanta's top luxury real estate agent and #1 Individual Agent at Coldwell Banker Realty Luxury Collection in Buckhead. Her wide clientele network and connections with entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 executives, and celebrities in the entertainment and film industries make her one of Atlanta's most sought-after luxury real estate brokers. Real estate comes easy to Debra, who has a love of architecture and a passion for design. Debra understands the value of providing excellent customer service. Her global network of luxury agents and architects, builders, and designers allows her to stay current on real estate and market trends. The best part is that her excitement is real and contagious. Tune in to find out more!