Jack Acree is an accomplished food executive who has helped build one of the fastest growing startups in the natural foods business, Saffron Road Foods





Action and Ambition

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Mr. Jack Acree, an accomplished culinary executive and Executive Vice President of Saffron Road, joins us on the podcast. Saffron Road, the world's first Halal-certified, antibiotic-free, and humanely-raised frozen entrée, had its national premiere in Whole Foods in July 2010. Since then, it has become the fastest-growing natural frozen food brand on the market.Prior to joining Saffron Road, Acree established two of the fastest-growing natural foods firms, Terra Chips (Hain Foods) and Alexia Foods, which currently generate well over $50 million in sales (ConAgra Foods). Today, Jack discusses the company’s growth in the food industry, and how & why Saffron Road makes the top-notch, best-selling frozen meals and snacks. You are going to love this episode.