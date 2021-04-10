Action and Ambition
Daniel Oppong Approaches Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI) Work Holistically And Strategically
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Daniel Oppong founded the Courage Collective. The Courage Collective is a consulting and training organization focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. It was built on a single fundamental belief: When Courageous People meet Courageous Moments, the world moves and changes. The Courage Collective's leadership possesses extraordinary emotional intelligence. They swiftly established a secure platform for our entire business to express themselves and engage in meaningful, vulnerable dialogue. The Courage Collective facilitates consulting sessions with a company's leadership and DEI team to identify critical focus areas such as DEI strategy, roadmap, and commitments. Hiring, onboarding, training, and process review; development of employee resource groups and internship/fellowship programs; design and facilitation of DEI surveys; and assessment of organizational processes and policies. Tune in to find out more on this!