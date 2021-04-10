Action and Ambition
John Pham Launches Tech Startups and Has Created a New Category of Orthodontic Treatment
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is John Pham, entrepreneur, team builder, former aerospace engineer, and practicing orthodontist. He’s also an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. John is the CEO and Co-Founder of InBrace. InBrace develops a method that is not only efficient but also allows patients to see benefits as soon as possible. Every day, they assist people in regaining their self-esteem. John is especially positioned to capitalize on technological developments. He has launched a number of start-up businesses. His company earned the distinction of being one of Orange County’s Top Workplaces. You don't want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!